Residents in some areas of Mansfield are enjoying fresher air than their neighbours in other parts, official Government estimates show.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health.

The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area with any score over 0.94 going above the England average.

But it appears more Mansfield residents are enjoying good clean air as several neighbourhoods are below the English average.

Here are the nine Mansfield areas where the air is good to breathe.

1 . Church Warsop & Meden Vale The Church Warsop & Meden Vale neighbourhood had the best air quality in Mansfield with a score of 0.77

2 . Market Warsop Market Warsop had the second-best rating for clean air in Mansfield with a score of 0.83

3 . Oak Tree & Ransom Wood The Oak Tree & Ransom Wood neighbourhood had a rating of 0.85

4 . Manor, Hornby & Peafields The Manor, Hornby & Peafields neighbourhood had a rating of 0.87