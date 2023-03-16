News you can trust since 1952
Where in Mansfield are people enjoying breathing cleaner fresher air?

Revealed: The nine Mansfield areas with the best air quality

Residents in some areas of Mansfield are enjoying fresher air than their neighbours in other parts, official Government estimates show.

By John Smith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 20:19 GMT

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health.

The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area with any score over 0.94 going above the England average.

But it appears more Mansfield residents are enjoying good clean air as several neighbourhoods are below the English average.

Here are the nine Mansfield areas where the air is good to breathe.

The Church Warsop & Meden Vale neighbourhood had the best air quality in Mansfield with a score of 0.77

1. Church Warsop & Meden Vale

The Church Warsop & Meden Vale neighbourhood had the best air quality in Mansfield with a score of 0.77 Photo: Google

Market Warsop had the second-best rating for clean air in Mansfield with a score of 0.83

2. Market Warsop

Market Warsop had the second-best rating for clean air in Mansfield with a score of 0.83 Photo: Google

The Oak Tree & Ransom Wood neighbourhood had a rating of 0.85

3. Oak Tree & Ransom Wood

The Oak Tree & Ransom Wood neighbourhood had a rating of 0.85 Photo: Google

The Manor, Hornby & Peafields neighbourhood had a rating of 0.87

4. Manor, Hornby & Peafields

The Manor, Hornby & Peafields neighbourhood had a rating of 0.87 Photo: Google

