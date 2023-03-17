Residents in some areas of Ashfield are enjoying fresher air than their neighbours in other parts, official Government estimates show.

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health.

The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area with any score over 0.94 going above the England average.

But it appears more Ashfield residents are enjoying good clean air as several neighbourhoods are below the English average.

Here are the Ashfield areas where the air is good to breathe.

1 . Stanton Hill & Skegby The Stanton Hill & Skegby neighbourhood had the best air quality in Ashfield with a score of 0.86 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Jacksdale & Underwood Jacksdale & Underwood had the second-best rating for clean air in Ashfield with a score of 0.91 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . East Kirkby The East Kirkby neighbourhood had an air quality rating of 0.93 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway had an air quality rating of 0.94 Photo: Google Photo Sales