Where in Ashfield are people enjoying breathing cleaner fresher air?

Revealed: The Ashfeld areas with the best air quality

Residents in some areas of Ashfield are enjoying fresher air than their neighbours in other parts, official Government estimates show.

By John Smith
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:39 GMT

The Indices of Multiple Deprivation, published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, measures local deprivation levels by analysing various factors affecting communities, such as income, health, crime and pollution levels.

The pollution data, published in 2019, estimates the concentration of four pollutants – nitrogen dioxide, benzene, sulphur dioxide and particulates – all of which can cause ill health.

The higher the score, the higher the levels of air pollution in the local area with any score over 0.94 going above the England average.

But it appears more Ashfield residents are enjoying good clean air as several neighbourhoods are below the English average.

Here are the Ashfield areas where the air is good to breathe.

The Stanton Hill & Skegby neighbourhood had the best air quality in Ashfield with a score of 0.86

1. Stanton Hill & Skegby

The Stanton Hill & Skegby neighbourhood had the best air quality in Ashfield with a score of 0.86 Photo: Google

Jacksdale & Underwood had the second-best rating for clean air in Ashfield with a score of 0.91

2. Jacksdale & Underwood

Jacksdale & Underwood had the second-best rating for clean air in Ashfield with a score of 0.91 Photo: Google

The East Kirkby neighbourhood had an air quality rating of 0.93

3. East Kirkby

The East Kirkby neighbourhood had an air quality rating of 0.93 Photo: Google

Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway had an air quality rating of 0.94

4. Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway

Kirkby Larwood & Kingsway had an air quality rating of 0.94 Photo: Google

