Revealed: The 10 Mansfield surgeries where patients are most likely to wait longer than two weeks for appointments

The GP practices in Nottinghamshire where patients are most likely to wait longer than two weeks for an appointment have been revealed in the latest new figures up to October.

The Government said the new data published by NHS Digital – which gives detailed information on appointments and waiting times for individual GP practices across England – will help patients ‘make a more informed choice about the practice they choose to visit’.

But the move has not been welcomed by everyone, with the Royal College of GPs criticising the lack of context around how different practices operate.

NHS Digital cautioned GP workloads can be affected by several factors such as the demographic of patients registered at the practice, how deprived the area is and the number of care homes the practice offers services to.

The new practice-level figures come as part of the Government's ‘plan for patients’, which includes a new ambition for every patient to get an appointment at their GP practice within two weeks.

However, the RCGP said the Government should address the root cause of GP pressures – including recruitment and retention of doctors – instead of ‘lumbering a struggling service with new expectations’.

Here are the 10 Mansfield surgeries with the highest numbers of patients left waiting two weeks or more for an appointment.

1. Sherwood Medical Partnership At the surgery on Crown Farm Way, Forest Town, 39.6% of 5,930 appointments took place more than two weeks after they had been booked. Photo: m Photo Sales

2. Forest Medical At Forest Medical, in the Rosemary Street Health Centre, 37.4 per cent of 7,201 appointments took place more than two weeks after they had been booked. Photo: m Photo Sales

3. Millview Surgery At Millview Surgery, on Goldsmith Street, 31.8 per cent of 3,288 appointments took place more than two weeks after they had been booked. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. St Peter's Medical Practice At St Peter's Medical Practice, in Chaucer House, 29.4 per cent of 874 appointments took place more than two weeks after they had been booked. Photo: m Photo Sales