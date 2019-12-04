Rehabilitation at Mansfield leisure centres recognised with top award

A rehabilitation scheme in Mansfield which supports people in recovering their fitness has been honoured with a top national award.

The ‘Healthy Life’ programme run by Mansfield District Leisure Trust helps people who are preparing or recovering from surgery, who have disabilities or improve their fitness following an injury through vital rehabilitation.

Carl Smith, Carolyn Hallam, Andrew Smith and Jude Morgan from Mansfield District Leisure Trust celebrate the big win.

Ran primarily at the Water Meadows complex on Bath Street, the scheme ensures people are in the best shape through tailored fitness regimes and one-to-one support – and ensuring less time is spent in the NHS.

And in recognition of its work, the Water Meadows centre and the scheme have been recognised as the ‘best rehabilitation facility of the year’ at the National Fitness Awards.

The ceremony, in Leicester, recognised some of the country’s best fitness operations and stories, and the Mansfield scheme was given the high recommendation by judges.

Carolyn Hallam, health and wellbeing manager for the trust, and Alex Kirk, a senior fitness adviser at Water Meadows, were in attendance to receive the award.

Carolyn said: “We’re delighted to win this important award for the work our teams have done across Mansfield.

“There is huge social value in schemes like ours, with outcomes like less time spent in hospital after an operation, a reduction in the medication people need to take, and overall happier, healthier members.”

Alex added: “I’m so proud to be involved in something like this. The work we do, coupled with the effort and dedication of the people we’re helping genuinely changes lives.

“Since 2016, we’ve helped more than 550 people lead healthier lives via this scheme.”

The team at Mansfield Leisure Trust have also been praised by Mansfield District Council.

Jayne Cox, leisure manager at the council, said: “Congratulations to the trust and all the team involved in providing the healthy life scheme.

“It is fantastic that Mansfield residents have the opportunity to benefit from this award-winning support.

“It is testament to the dedication of the trust’s team and the participants themselves that so many people have become fitter and healthier as a result.”