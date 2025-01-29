Ravenshead dental practice celebrates clean bill of health in latest CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dental surgery in Ravenshead says it is ‘delighted’ after being given fine report following its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

Ravenshead Dental Practice Ltd, on Milton Court, provides private dental care and treatment for adults and children.

Inspectors found that the practice met regulation requirements in all inspection categories, concluding it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Dr Laurie Carlson-Hedges, practice owner and principal dentist, said: "I am delighted that the whole team at Ravenshead Dental Practice has been recognised by the CQC as providing an excellent quality of service to our patients.

Ravenshead Dental Practice has received a good CQC report. Photo: Google

"We pride ourselves on our friendly approach to patients and are constantly striving to make their dental visits as pleasant as possible."

In their report, the CQC inspectors said: “We found the practice had met regulations.

"Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation and there was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.

"Patients were treated with dignity and respect and at the time of our assessment, could access care, support and treatment when required.

"Patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance and infection control procedures were in place.”

The report noted that the surgeries were on the first floor of one of the two buildings the practice is based in, meaning they were not accessible for people with reduced mobility, wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

However, it noted that the practice had arrangements in place to signpost patients to nearby accessible services if required.

The inspectors continued: “Two weeks before our on-site assessment, we asked the practice to encourage patients to share their views of the service with us.

"We received feedback from 54 patients which provided a positive view of the dental team and care provided by the practice.

"Patients commented positively about the standards of cleanliness and said they felt able to book appointments within an acceptable timescale for their needs and said they had enough time during their appointment without feeling rushed.

"Patients told us they were given clear information to help them make an informed choice about their treatment and any associated costs.

"They were involved in decisions about their care and told us that when they were prescribed medicines, sufficient information was given.

"Patients told us that they were supported to maintain their oral health and were provided with appropriate information and resources.

"Comments included, ‘the dentists and nurses are professional, put me at ease and explain things, and advise me on how to look after my teeth – they provide preventative advice, not just treat issues’.

"The practice shared patient feedback with the team.

"We were told this was reviewed and where suggestions had been made, appropriate action would be taken.”