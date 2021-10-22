Rainworth mum and paramedic Danielle launches bid to provide defibrillator for Blidworth football team

Danielle Gullet-Smith, 42, has been a paramedic for 17 years, and has over the years used ambulance defibrillators a number of times to help save the lives of patients she has cared for.

Now she is raising money to help buy one of the life-saving devices so it can be used by Blidworth Bengals, where her daughter, Constance who is six, plays.

Danielle said: “The club hasn’t got one and I know just how important they came when trying to save someone’s life.

Six-year-old Constance

“Many sports clubs do not have them, and so that’s why we’re raising money. We also want to raise awareness of the importance of learning CPR too.

“Early CPR and early use of a defibrillator can improve the chances of survival of someone having a heart attack.”

Portable AEDs (automatic external defibrillators) diagnose issues and use shock treatment that allows the heart to get back to a more normal rhythm.

The devices can use audio or visual guides so that they can be followed by non-medically-trained members of the public.

Danielle believes that cost can be a factor as to why more clubs do not have defibrillators. Devices can cost up to £1,000, with pads and batteries costing hundreds of pounds.

There are also ongoing maintenance costs, as well as getting the siting of defibrillators right in the first place.

There have been stories of defibrillators being stolen or damaged.

Danielle is also keen to put on training courses so people can learn the basics of first aid, and how and when to use CPR.

A fund-raising car wash will take place at Blidworth Fire station on Sunday, October 31, between 11am and 3pm.

There will also be a tuck shop, hot dogs, and drinks stalls. A fire engine will slow be o show.

Danielle is in the process of setting up a dedicated fundraising page on the internet, with details to follow.