The team were crowned mental health team of the year, while member Dr Diana Serban was crowned doctor of the year at Cygnet Health Care’s annual awards for their work to support people with severe and enduring mental illness.

Staff at Cygnet Sherwood House, a specialist high dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth, were singled out for going ‘above and beyond’ to ensure people received high quality care during their treatment in the hospital during the pandemic.

Dr Diana Serban, who has worked at Cygnet Sherwood House since 2017, was named Cygnet SAS Doctor of the Year, with the judges praising her as a ‘very motivated, innovative and inspirational doctor on the unit’.

The Cygnet Sherwood House team with their award from the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2021

Receiving the team award during the Cygnet annual psychiatrists conference and national awards, hospital manager Nita Roper said: “I am so proud of the team at Sherwood House and wish to thank all those individuals involved who believed in us and supported us.

“Our secret is we do not give up whatever the challenge. The whole team is totally committed to improving the lives of the people we care for at Cygnet Sherwood House.

“This is a fantastic accolade and to be nominated by Dr Naresh Rasquinha, our regional medical director, and being a winner feels like winning the lottery.”

Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of specialised mental health services for the NHS and local authorities, the team of the year award recognises a high-performing Cygnet Mental Health team which has demonstrated high quality and person-centred care.

The team may have worked closely to gain external accreditation, encouraged mental wellbeing in the workplace or integrated physical and mental health care, and should work collaboratively in the delivery of services at Cygnet Health Care, also developing supportive relationships with external agencies and carers.