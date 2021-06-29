“Heroes does not begin to describe them” – local firm praises care team’s lockdown efforts as it marks 25th anniversary

Premier Community was set up by Gill Isterling in her back bedroom 25 years ago, after she was convinced there was a much-needed gap in care in Mansfield

She had a vision of a firm offering reliable, at-home care to allow people to live independently for longer.

And her family-centred firm now employs over 400 people, and delivers over 7000 hours of care to local residents every week.

The second generation has taken on the firm and also created a thriving warehouse, shop and web business selling mobility equipment and aids, employing another 50 people at its HQ in Mansfield.

The firm, which is this year a major sponsor of the Chad Business Awards, has a series of events planned to mark its 25th anniversary. The official opening of the new warehouse at the Millenium Business Park in Fountain Court, Mansfield, takes place on July 9, when the Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams and Farad Amirsaeedi, the local council’s senior regeneration officer for enterprise and investment will cut the ribbon and join staff for the tour of the HQ and a Covid-friendly lunch.

Throughout the year events will take place to thank the staff and service users, while charity events are also planned to support local organisations close to the Premier Community’s hearts.

Family business

Gill, who has passed the baton on to her sons who now run the firm, Dan as managing director and Ben, Joe, Tim and Aidan, said: “I founded Premier Community over 25 years ago, in the back bedroom of our home. I wanted to provide a personal service of excellence for those who needed help to remain independent at home.

“It has been a long and sometimes difficult journey to our 25th anniversary, with lots of challenges to reach that quality of service. None more than the last 18 months as we have supported so many vulnerable service users through the pandemic.

“I am so proud of all the staff on our front line and behind the scenes who have been magnificent, going above and beyond; heroes does not begin to describe them.”

The firm began as a small cottage industry employing just Gill and has become the largest independent provider of social care in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, helping 700 people enjoy everyday life at home in safety and comfort.

Gill added: “We do everything with the intention that every single service user or customer receives support for their independence with integrity and kindness at its heart. We have a long list of past and present employees, who have all added to our heritage and experience; we are proud of them all, and the family journey continues in the hands of my ﬁve boys; Ben, Dan, Joe, Tim and Aidan, who all work for the company.”

Here’s to the next 25 years

The firm will also be offering a number of anniversary specials for sale, to share the celebration with the community.

Gill, who has 45 years of experience in the nursing and care professions, added: “We look forward to continued growth in the future and it would be a privilege if you would join our ‘community’ in the conﬁdence of receiving quality care for your independence.”

The firm has spaces available if you or a loved one wants to join the Premier Community for when everyday activities become a little more challenging … sometimes a little help each week can go a long way.

Likewise as we grow we will be recruiting to carers to new positions across all our areas.

You can visit the Premier Community showroom at Kings Mill Hospital and the new warehouse in Mansfield. Home care is available at Carlton, Nottingham, Ilkeston and Woodseats, Sheffield.