Praise in parliament for King's Mill Hospital's trust of the year nomination

The trust which runs Sutton's King's Mill Hospital has been praised for its progress during a debate in parliament.

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley commended Sherwood Forest Hospitals for its progress over the last four years, and for successfully receiving a nomination for the annual 'trust of the year' award.

It came during a debate on the health aspects of the Queen's Speech made earlier this month, which also explored government initiatives to help people quit smoking.

In the debate, Mr Bradley said: "Whilst we're talking about positive hospital stories I'd like to raise the case of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

"The trust has gone from special measures to 'good' rated and is now nominated for the hospital trust of the year award. This is a fantastic story for the NHS and local services."

He added: "It was good to praise the trust for their hard work in securing a nomination for NHS trust of the year.

Ben Bradley praising the hospital in parliament.

"It’s a real credit to Mansfield and would not have been possible without such dedicated and hardworking staff.

"I am also pleased to hear Government is committed to taking more action to ensure that we support people to quit smoking."