Portland Charity launches private autism and ADHD assessment service

Understanding whether you or your child have autism or ADHD can be a journey filled with questions. Portland’s new private assessment service can help you find clarity and a path forwards that meets yours or your child’s unique strengths and needs.

Portland Charity has been supporting people with additional needs for 75 years and is a Centre of Excellence for Autism. Their certified specialist assessors provide NICE compliant, compassionate assessments to give you the answers and support you need, every step of the way.

Assessments, which are for people aged 13+, are generally completed within 13 weeks and can take place at any of Portland’s hubs in Mansfield, Ashfield, Nottingham, Newark and Worksop, with remote options available for some parts of the service.

Mark Dale, CEO commented “Due to lengthy assessment waiting lists with the NHS, many vulnerable people are missing out on essential health, education or employment support, which is often reliant on a formal autism or ADHD diagnosis.

We are proud to launch our private assessment service, which will ensure people can access the right support as early as possible following their diagnosis, so they can reach their potential and live more fulfilling lives.”

Severn Trent’s Community Fund has supported the new service with a grant for a limited number of bursaries to help with costs, subject to eligibility criteria.

Carrie Austin of Wired Differently Sensory Seekers said “Having my own autism assessment through Portland was a turning point. Their approach is thorough, respectful and rooted in a neurodiversity-affirming perspective. It’s not about fixing people or labelling them, it’s about understanding how your brain works so you can truly thrive.

Portland Assessments provide a fantastic opportunity for people to gain clarity, feel validated and get the right support. Their process is clear from the moment you visit the website. The assessment feels comfortable and easy to follow.

For many, it lifts a weight they’ve carried for years. When you finally understand why you’ve struggled in some areas and excelled in others, everything starts to make sense. These assessments offer lightbulb moments that can change lives. They open doors, help people feel seen and empower them to make informed choices about their future.”

As a private service, you can contact Portland directly to book your assessment without the need for a GP referral. Prices are competitive, with no hidden costs and an option to pay by instalments. Autism and ADHD assessments are £2,000, and Neurodiversity Pre-Diagnostic Screenings are £350 each.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, added: “Portland Charity has been providing a huge amount of support for many years and this brand-new assessment service is just another step to helping many people access the right advice and support that will be so vital for them.

“We were so pleased that we could provide a grant that will offer bursaries for those who need them, and we hope this service helps as many people as possible to access what they need for their future.”

To find out more, visit www.portlandassessments.org.uk