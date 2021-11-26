Plant a tree and join Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals'' 'Hope Orchard'

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals – is relaunching its Hope Orchard during national tree planting week, which runs from tomorrow, November 27, to Sunday, December 5.

The trust launched the initiative in March 2021, amid a ‘promise and commitment for positive climate action and sustainability for their hospitals, colleagues, patients, and the local community’.

Kimberley Cannon, trust sustainability lead, said: “By launching our second Hope Orchard phase, we hope to encourage more people to think about their climate impact and begin to offset this with sustainable actions and supporting climate action.

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“We all know trees are good for the environment; they help offset carbon emissions, making the air we breathe cleaner.

“They also provide habitat for wildlife and the seeds and berries provide food for both wildlife and humans. It’s great to connect with nature and know that it’s for a good cause too.

“During the week, we will plant fruit trees on each of our sites and we invite colleagues across the NHS, social care, education partners and the local community to do so at the same time to create a joint Hope Orchard.”

Currently, the 90-tree orchard contains trees planted throughout Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Cambridgeshire, in public spaces or NHS trust green spaces.

To take part, email [email protected]

The trust is also appealing for photos and comments by email or by using #HopeOrchard.