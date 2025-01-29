Planning approval granted for Sherwood Forest Hospitals new MRI build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a decision by Ashfield District Council at their recent Planning Committee, Sherwood Forest Hospitals are pleased to announce that planning approval has been granted for a new purpose-designed, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) building at King’s Mill Hospital.

Enabling works will now be carried out at the site with work due to start immediately on this crucial project, which is being funded by NHS England. The new build, designed by international architects CPMG, is expected to be fully operational in early 2026

The Radiology team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals have been involved in the design process from the very beginning and Sarah Sentance, Radiography Services Manager said,

“It will transform the MRI service for the Trust, particularly from a patient experience perspective.

Artist's Impression of the new MRI Build

“All of my team are really excited to be able to offer our patients this amazing facility”

The new build at King’s Mill Hospital will have accommodation on the ground floor for three scanners. A second storey will incorporate the plant, IT and electrical service rooms. It will adjoin the main hospital, providing easy access for both patients and staff.

Demand for scans has reached the stage where patient-need now exceeds capacity and the current mobile scanners are regularly in operation over 12 hours per day, 7-days a week. The existing static scanner at King’s Mill Hospital is more than 12 years old, has exceeded its life-expectancy and become increasingly unreliable.

Adam Littler, Divisional General Manager Clinical Support, Therapies & Outpatients Division said

“We will be able to deliver about 15,000 scans per year.

“We are putting two scanners in from the beginning, but there is room for three allowing us to meet on-going demand for our most critical patients, which is a really important step”

This innovative scheme will provide state-of-the-art scanners guaranteeing more efficient and increased capacity for in-patients as well as complex elective cases; specifically those patients on an urgent suspected cancer pathway; meaning patients will be seen quicker and receive their diagnosis sooner.

Getting rapid diagnosis for conditions such as cancer means patients can access the treatments they need more quickly – something that could be genuinely lifesaving, as earlier diagnosis is the key to improving survival rates and quality of life for those suffering from chronic diseases.