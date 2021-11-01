People invited to hear about progress at King's Mill and Mansfield hospitals

Members of the public are invited to the next meeting of Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ board of directors.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:56 am

The directors of the NHS trust, which runs Mansfield and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, will be meeting virtually, on Microsoft Teams, on Thursday, November 4, at 9am.As well as the usual performance updates, the meeting will feature a staff story, this month highlighting the work done by the therapy team at Mansfield Hospital.

The trust holds board meetings each month to discuss quality and safety, finances and plans for the future.

Members of the public can join the meeting via bit.ly/sfhbod4nov

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A copy of the agenda and papers are available at bit.ly/3w8aJgr

Read More

Read More
New Destination Mansfield branding scheme among plans for £12.3m Towns Fund cash...

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

MansfieldSuttonNHSChad