People invited to hear about progress at King's Mill and Mansfield hospitals
Members of the public are invited to the next meeting of Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ board of directors.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 11:56 am
The directors of the NHS trust, which runs Mansfield and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals, will be meeting virtually, on Microsoft Teams, on Thursday, November 4, at 9am.As well as the usual performance updates, the meeting will feature a staff story, this month highlighting the work done by the therapy team at Mansfield Hospital.
The trust holds board meetings each month to discuss quality and safety, finances and plans for the future.
Members of the public can join the meeting via bit.ly/sfhbod4nov
A copy of the agenda and papers are available at bit.ly/3w8aJgr
