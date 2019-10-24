Pay rise for Mansfield care homes staff

Staff at two Mansfield care homes are set to receive a pay rise in line with the National Living Wage.

Orchard Care Homes, a leading provider of specialist residential, dementia, nursing and short-term respite care in the UK, has announced that it will pay all its care staff under the age of 25 at least £8.21 per hour, which, depending on the age of the employee, is between 51p and close to £4 per hour more than the government set National Living Wage for young people.

The company, who run Clipstone Hall and Lodge in Clipstone and The Grange in Mansfield - believe that the move to increase their hourly rate to a National Living Wage currently paid to those over 25s will recognise the excellent work all of their staff do across their homes – whatever their age is - and encourage them to stay in the care sector.

Lorraine Lee, executive director for quality and governance at Orchard Care Homes, said “We believe that all care staff should be paid fairly for the great job they do. By increasing our hourly pay for under 25s, our aim is to encourage more young people to join this rewarding profession.”

Orchard Care Homes provides senior living care in the North of England and the Midlands, offering residential, nursing and respite care, as well as specialist dementia provision in a compassionate and safe environment.