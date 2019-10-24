Patients have their say on emergency care at King’s Mill Hospital

Patients at King’s Mill Hospitals’ Emergency Department have said that they are some of the most respected patients in the region and are receiving some of the best care and treatment according to the latest Care Quality Commission Urgent and Emergency Care patient survey.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals has scored well for the way doctors and nurses treat patients in its Emergency Department, being given an 8.5 out of 10 by patients.

Patients also scored the department an 8.4 for the care and treatment they received, an 8.6 for the environment and facilities and a 9.2 in the respect and dignity they received.

Patients across the country in 132 NHS acute trusts have been surveyed about their experiences of urgent and emergency care, scoring trusts out of 10 across a range of areas, with 288 patients responding to the survey from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Emergency Department.

Patients who attended Newark Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre (UCC) were also surveyed, with the UCC also scoring an 8.8 for overall experience, 9.5 for respect and dignity and a 9.1 for healthcare professionals.

Siobhan Favier, Divisional General Manager for Urgent and Emergency Care at the trust, said: “We are really pleased with the results which indicate that our patients are getting good care in our Emergency Department at King’s Mill Hospital and Urgent Care Centre at Newark. We would like to thank our staff for their continued high standards of care and compassion during what has been and continues to be a very busy time.

“We know that there is still work to do to improve things like waiting times and making sure we are taking into account our patients’ home situation before they are discharged from ED and we continue to work hard with our healthcare partners to improve these. However, it is really pleasing to see that we have scored so well on patients overall experience and respect and dignity.”

The Urgent Care Centre was scored separately due to it being classed differently and was one of 63 trusts that were surveyed across the country, with 137 patients from Newark Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre responding to the survey.

The UCC at Newark also scored better than most trusts for helping to control patients’ pain and making sure patients did not feel threatened by other patients and visitors.