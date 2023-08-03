News you can trust since 1952
‘Palpable’ staffing concerns at King's Mill Hospital trust ahead of more doctor strikes

Potential staffing issues fuelled by more waves of junior doctor and consultant strikes are causing concern among leaders at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.
By Andrew Topping
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 14:17 BST

A “palpable change” in mood has been felt among leaders at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospital, the latest trust board meeting heard.

It is as SFH prepares for a four-day doctor strike from 6.59am on Friday, August 11, to August 15. with SFH bosses saying issues filling rotas are causing department leaders to raise concerns about potential safe staffing.

Dr David Selwyn, SFH medical director and deputy chief executive, told the meeting: “We’ve a robust, tested process involving our consultants and SAS doctors working on a rota to keep our patients safe and ensure our emergency and inpatient pathways function.

Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director. (Photo by: Brian Eyre/nationalworld.com)
“Initial meetings with clinical chairs and division leads have raised concerns about an inability to staff these rotas. There’s a recognition among staff this has gone on for a long period of time and is having a material impact on them.

“Another compounding factor is we’re no longer allowed to engage locum staff to cover this period following a court ruling, so there’s a material and palpable change in the confidence of our divisional teams.”

A recent High Court hearing ruled legislation allowing employers to use agency workers to cover for staff who go on strike “unlawful”.

It is the fifth time junior doctor members of the British Medical Association have walked out this year, following action in March, April, June and July.

Negotiations between the BMA and the Government are at a “stalemate”, as the union seeks a 35 per cent pay settlement to make up for what it estimates as a 26.2 per cent real-term pay cut since 2008.

However, the Government said that is “unaffordable” and has instead offered 6 per cent.

This same award has been offered to consultants, who will walk out for a 48-hour period from 6.59am on August 24 in another row over pay and conditions.

Dr Selwyn said: “I’ve expressed concerns about our ability to assure the adequate safety of our inpatients.”

Thousands of appointments were cancelled during each period of action and further cancellations are expected this month, with the strike action costing the trust £600,000 in the first quarter of 2023, the meeting heard.

