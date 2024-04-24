Over 16,000 tests delivered through Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostic Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), which is operated by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is helping to speed up the time it takes for patients to receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis by providing additional blood tests, x-rays and MRI scans.

Since October 2023, the extra tests have been taking place at existing premises including the Trust’s King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community Hospital sites, ahead of a state-of-the-art diagnostic centre being built at Mansfield Community Hospital on Stockwell Gate.

Work is underway on the derelict Victoria Hospital building on the community hospital site, ahead of its demolition later this year. The new centre, which will create job opportunities from the construction phase through to its operational stage, is expected to be ready in spring 2025.

Patient, Alan Streather

In the meantime, patients who have been referred for a blood test by their GP or hospital team can visit the drop-in clinic at MCH without an appointment. For those who prefer to make an advance appointment, booking is also available online at tinyurl.com/3uudcesk. Patients are asked to bring their NHS number.

One patient who has benefited from the drop-in clinic is local resident Alan Streather.

Alan said: “The CDC services have helped me tremendously. Parking is easy, the staff are excellent - they have the time to talk to you and make sure you are ok. If you need a blood test I would suggest you go and see it first-hand how professional it is. It’s much better than attending a very busy hospital site.”

Another patient, Jo, said: “I was able to book a same-day appointment, there were lots available. I parked, walked straight in, waited two minutes to have my blood taken and now I’m about to leave and go back to work.”

Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre building site, photo taken by Midlands Drone.

Lauren Brown, Outpatients Matron at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We’re making it quicker and easier than ever to get a blood test – just book an appointment or drop into our clinic between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday. MCH is just under 100 metres from local bus stops and offers free parking on site, providing a convenient and accessible service.”

You can hear more from Alan, Jo and Lauren, in a short video on our YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/4ce28svt.

As part of the CDC project, Sherwood Forest Hospitals is keen to commemorate the history of the Victoria Hospital site, which originated from the Mansfield Union Workhouse.

James Thomas, Clinical Lead for the CDC, said: “We recognise that there will be lots of interest in this exciting project from local residents, many of whom will have knowledge of the old Victoria Hospital. We’d love to hear from anyone who has stories or photographs relating to the site.” You can contact Communications Officer Andros Navarro via email at [email protected].