'Outstanding' Mansfield care home praised by CQC during inspection

A care home in Mansfield with an “excellent record” for improving the lives of its residents has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Baily House, on Botany Avenue, was hailed by inspectors for the way it supports residents to do activities that are “meaningful” to them, while setting “ambitious goals” to improve patients’ wellbeing.

In the unannounced visit by the healthcare watchdog in July 2019, the inspector found that the home provides a “very high standard of care” that is “valued” by the families of its residents.

The home is now part of an elite three per cent of homes across the country that can boast the ‘outstanding’ grade.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care, said: “Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered at Baily House.

“Staff supported people to engage with the local community through events organised at the home.

“These included a community choir and art classes, open to people living at the home and non-residents.

“People were also supported to do things that were meaningful to them.

“One person with a connection to Hong Kong was supported to visit a Chinese restaurant and another was aided to make regular trips to a pool club, activities they greatly valued.

“The home had an excellent record of improving life for people living with dementia and their families.

“A booklet had been developed with the Alzheimer’s Society, helping people understand the condition.

“The home improves people’s wellbeing and is appreciated by their families.

“Staff set ambitious goals that were recognised as trailblazing by academics and external healthcare professionals.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”

A spokesman for the care home said the staff were “over the moon” with the result.

The spokesman said: “We are absolutely over the moon to finally be able to share this great news.

“Only three per cent of care homes in the country are rated as outstanding, so this is a massive achievement.

“Congratulations to all the staff and management for the hard work and dedication you show each and every day.”