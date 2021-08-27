Notts patients are backing technology to monitor their health conditions, survey finds

A survey of Nottinghamshire patients has found many would like to access GP appointments via online video and be able to monitor their health conditions with technology.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:28 am
Updated Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:28 am

Between March and April 2021, Healthwatch Nottinghamshire and Nottinghamshire researched how people were using digital technology to assist in their health and care.

The report found, of the 522 people who responded, 54.6 per cent would like to access GP appointments via online video link, while 58.2 per cent would like to use technology or online services to monitor their health conditions.

The survey found the number of people accessing care through digital means had doubled since a similar survey three years ago – which Healthwatch partly put down to changes to health services during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it warned caution needs to be taken by services to not increase the already existing digital divide, where people either are not comfortable, or not able, to access digital services.

The report also highlighted the need for clearer information with one in five people saying they could not always understand what the information is telling them.

