Nottinghamshire hosts first ever Proud to Care Awards for social care

Nottinghamshire County Council hosted an award ceremony to recognise and thank people who work in the private care sector across Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first ever Proud to Care Awards were held to recognise and celebrate people in a wide range of social care roles in care homes, day care services, home care, supported living and administration, who make a real difference and change the lives of the people they support.

The award ceremony was held at Eastwood Hall in Nottingham, and gave finalists, their colleagues, guests and sponsors an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those who work in social care, connect with others in similar work environments, share ideas and be inspired by moving stories of how care has transformed people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 200 people attended the celebration, where guests enjoyed a day of music, fun and laughter, sharing ideas and hearing what made the winners’ and finalists’ contributions to care so life-changing and why these awards were so richly deserved.

Notts Proud to Care Award winners

Speaking at the event, Melanie Williams, Executive Director for Adult Social Care at the County Council and President of ADASS, said: “I have worked in the care sector since I was 17 years old and I am proud of the career I have chosen. Sometimes it’s hard and we face challenging situations. Sometimes it’s emotional, as we sit and hold someone’s hand as they draw their last breath. Sometimes it’s frustrating and we work hard to make sure people get the support they need. But it’s always incredibly satisfying to know that we are making a difference, and we can be the reason people have a smile on their faces each day.

“I want to say thank you to our 32,000 strong care workforce in Nottinghamshire. We recognise what you do every single day and we celebrate your wonderful achievements.

”Councillor Jonathan Wheeler, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Adults Social Care said: “These awards help to give social care the recognition it deserves. We have truly dedicated people working in care, many of whom tell us that this is more than just a job for them. Those who work in care support 13,000 people across the county with a range of needs. They are committed, inspiring, hard-working, and passionate about the people they care for. I’d like to congratulate the award winners and thank those who work with them. And I’d like to thank the sponsors for their generosity in supporting these awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented across thirteen categories and the winners were:

Ben Flinton, Best Newcomer Award, sponsored by Channel 3 Consulting

Matt Riley, Office & Operational Staff Member Award, sponsored by Vision West Notts College

Kelly Kavanagh-Danby, Social Care Nurse Award, sponsored by Vision West Notts College

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Sturman & Jackie Gill Residential joint winners, Care Professionals Award, sponsored by Rise

Amanda Elliott, Leader of the Year Award, sponsored by Vision West Notts College

Dawn Harrison, Champion of Diversity Award, sponsored by Channel 3 Consulting

Mable Joloza and the Care and Support Staff at Fosse Gladstone House, joint winners of People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Channel 3 Consulting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Cobb, Champion of Activities & Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Rise

Nora Sexton, Community Care Professional Award, sponsored by Carebeans

Rebecca Upex, Champion of a strength-based approach Award, sponsored by Channel 3 Consulting

Vicky Alderson, Long Service Recognition Award, sponsored by FulcrumCare Team, Care @ Rainbow’s End, Care Team of the Year Award, sponsored by AllyDavid (from Landermeads) Outstanding Contribution to Care Award, sponsored by Channel 3 Consulting