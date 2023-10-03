Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team has been nominated alongside ‘Isla’ (a visual technology solution) in the Health Tech Newspaper (HTN) Now Awards 2023 in the Best Health Tech Solution of the year and Health Tech Digital Pathway and Workflow Optimisation categories.

The Nottingham team made the shortlist for how it uses a visual technology solution called Isla to share patient data between the trust and local hospitals, to support the continuation of care in stroke rehabilitation.

The use of Isla has supported the sharing of relevant information to a patient’s stroke rehabilitation journey..

This has included videos and images shared from ward to community to support timely and effective discharge home.

Becky Sutton, chief operating officer, said: “I am delighted to see this important partnership with Isla recognised in these national awards.

"Isla has proven to be a really important tool to ensure stroke patients receive the best possible care in their recovery, by enabling us to share information across the health care community.

"Well done to all involved, best of luck for the next stage.”

Frankie Cook, service transformation lead, added: “The application of Isla across stroke care has provided us with an opportunity to think differently in how we interact with our acute partners and how we can collectively work together to ensure that the patient journey from the hospital bed to home is seamless.