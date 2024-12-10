Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS donates lifesaving kit to local emergency charity in 40th anniversary boost

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is pleased to announce the donation of a LUCAS machine – a mechanical chest compression device – to the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This donation aligns with EMICS’ celebration of 40 years of voluntary service, delivering critical emergency care across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire.

The LUCAS machine, which was previously used by the Trust but is now surplus to requirements, will be invaluable to EMICS, a charity made up of volunteer doctors and paramedics who respond to life-threatening emergencies. This decision followed discussions with a former Air Ambulance (Ambucopter) paramedic, now working with EMICS, who highlighted that while the Ambucopter is well-equipped, EMICS would benefit greatly from the machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ifti Majid, Chief Executive at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said “We are proud to support EMICS with the donation of this LUCAS machine. At Nottinghamshire Healthcare, we are always keen to work with local services to ensure vital equipment is put to the best possible use. EMICS provides an invaluable, voluntary service, and we are confident that this machine will enhance their ability to deliver fast and effective emergency care. As this equipment was surplus for us, we are pleased that it can now continue to make a difference in saving lives through EMICS' work.”

EMICS volunteers with Nottinghamshire Healthcare colleagues.

Tim Gray MBE, founder of EMICS, expressed their gratitude, saying “This generous donation comes at a meaningful time as we celebrate 40 years of lifesaving service across the East Midlands, during which we've been able to impact over 50,000 lives. The addition of the LUCAS machine will enhance our ability to respond quickly and effectively in critical situations, ensuring we can continue to provide the highest level of care across the East Midlands. We look forward to building an even stronger partnership with Nottinghamshire Healthcare to better serve our communities.”

EMICS is a charity that provides essential emergency care across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Leicestershire, often responding to incidents in rural or hard-to-reach areas. As the charity continues to grow, the device will be allocated to a current responding doctor to enhance their level of capability during responses.

Tim also emphasised EMICS’ dedication to fostering a stronger partnership with Nottinghamshire Healthcare. As part of this collaboration, EMICS has offered to share their expertise by providing training, guidance, and support to Trust staff, aiming to enhance emergency response skills and improve outcomes for patients across the region.

You can find out more about EMICS work on their website: https://emics.org.uk/