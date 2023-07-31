News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire Healthcare announces Diane Hull as new board member

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has anmounced the appointment as Diane Hull as its new executive director of nursing, AHPs and quality
By John Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read

Diane brings with her a wealth of experience and commitment to caring and compassionate leadership.

Ifti Majid, chief executive at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We are delighted to have Diane join the trust as part of our board of directors.

“Diane's experience will be hugely beneficial to Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

Diane Hull has been appointed to the board of Nottinghamshire HealthcareDiane Hull has been appointed to the board of Nottinghamshire Healthcare
"She is committed to a caring and compassionate approach to all those who use our services and dedicated to being a compassionate leader, who cares about the wellbeing of colleagues.

"Importantly for us, her approach to value based leadership will fit well in to the trust.

Diane has been in a similar executive director post at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust since November 2018.

A registered mental health nurse by background, having qualified in 1990, Diane has fulfilled many specialist nurse roles before becoming an executive director of nursing in 2016.

Diane said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Nottinghamshire Healthcare as their executive director of nursing, AHPs and quality. I’m passionate about providing the very best care for our communities and doing all I can to support colleagues to deliver that.

“Focusing on quality of care and patient experience will be my key priorities and I look forward to meeting colleagues over the coming months, within Nottinghamshire Healthcare as well as our partners, so that together we can make a difference to the people we care for.”

