Nottinghamshire has highest number of whooping cough cases in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy Hubber, director of public health at Nottingham City Council, warned cases are ‘particularly high in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government says the increase in whooping cough across England is ‘occurring after a prolonged period of low case numbers due to restrictions and reduced social mixing patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic’.

Nottinghamshire has the highest number of whooping cough cases in the East Midlands. Photo: Other

Data shows in the week ending March 17, there were 44 whooping cough cases reported across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire – far more than any other area in the East Midlands.

The local area with the second-highest number of cases in the same week was Derbyshire county with 11.

Ms Hubber said: “We are now beginning to see a really noticeable increase in whooping cough which is a condition we haven’t seen at this level in many years.

“It is an entirely vaccine-preventable condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The messages are not just about getting the MMR but getting your full programme of vaccinations.”

Whooping cough can be prevented through a different jab to MMR, which also protects against polio, diptheria and tetanus.

Dr Husein Mawji said the reasons for low vaccination rates in certain parts of Nottingham ‘isn’t simply because parents are anti-vax’.

He said: “A lot of work has gone on in the last four years to support vaccination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s through engagement with communities and multiple groups including faith leaders, that’s where engagement is having an impact.”

He said extra vaccination sessions have been offered which are ‘culturally and language appropriate’.

Ms Hubber added: “The measles outbreak that was so very significant in the West Midlands is beginning to ease now.

“Whilst we have seen an increase in the East Midlands, Leicester and Leicestershire have managed those very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t seen those cases across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, which is reassuring.”

Sally Olohan, of the University of Nottingham said: “Both universities’ health practices have been working with public health to promote the uptake of vaccinations.

“One of the issues we face is that the vaccinating records for our international students are not coming through very clearly so it’s difficult to determine the complete picture of uptake.