Nottinghamshire family raises funds for King's Mill Hospital dementia care in memory of loved one

The family of a man who received care at King’s Mill Hospital before he passed away are honouring his memory by raising money to improve dementia care for patients.

Brian Elgie, who was living with dementia, died in October 2023 at the age of 75.

Brian, of Edwinstowe, was described by his close family as a wonderful grandad, an economics lecturer and a loyal Yorkshireman who helped lots of people to develop their skills.

Since Brian’s death, his wife Mary and daughters Dr Kerry Elgie and Ffion Hawke have raised £6,627.19 for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity through their fundraising initiative called Brian’s Brain.

The Elgie family alongside members of the Dementia team.

Some of the money has been used to provide:

•A campaign pack comprising banners and posters to promote the Dementia Specialist Team to both patients and staff, as well as information packs for all wards

•Posters promoting a survey that obtains feedback from patients and carers/ families living with dementia

•A full-day training session for the Trust’s Dementia Champions

•Dementia pocketbook guides for all Clinical Staff

There are plans to put the remainder towards further resources and initiatives to support patients and families throughout their inpatient and outpatient journeys, as well as supporting the education of the workforce.

Brian’s story, which highlighted many recent improvements that have been made to dementia care within the trust including changes to dementia training for Trust staff, was shared at a recent board meeting. From April 2025, Tier 1 dementia training is now accessible for the whole workforce through online learning and Dementia Champions on each ward are supported to complete Tier 2 training.

Georgina Goulding, Admiral Nurse in the Dementia Specialist Team, said: “By working with Brian’s family and as a direct result of the money they have raised, we are improving care for other patients and their loved ones.

“Since meeting the Elgie family we have developed posters, banners and information packs to raise awareness of the team across the Trust.”

A new Dementia Strategy is due to be published soon, which will recognise the work already undertaken by the Trust and build on these foundations to further improve hospital services by outlining how to prepare and equip staff to deliver outstanding high-quality care.

The Dementia Specialist team holds monthly drop-in clinics across all three hospital sites for people to ask questions, receive signposting to services and information, get emotional support and potentially avoid a hospital admission.

The next drop-in clinics are:

King’s Mill – 3 June, 1 July and 5 August.

Mansfield Community – 6 June, 4 July and 1 August.

Newark – 5 June, 3 July and 7 August.

All take place from 10am to 12noon.

If you or your loved one is a Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ patient living with dementia and needs support, you can contact the team at [email protected]. To support Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/charity.