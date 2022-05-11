Nottinghamshire Council chief executive swapping County Hall for same role at NHS trust

Mr May will officially take over the trust in autumn, following the departure of the hospital trust’s previous chief executive, Tracy Taylor, following ill health last year – Rupert Egginton has been filling the role as an interim chief executive.

Mr May was first appointed as council chief executive – the most senior non-elected officer role in a local authority – in April 2015, having joined the authority in 2004.

He had previously worked as the director for children, families and cultural services, and also as deputy chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony May is stepping down as chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Council to take over at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust

He said: “I am delighted to be appointed as trust chief executive.

“My focus will be on the current challenges facing the trust, including improvements in the maternity service, flow through the hospital, and the way the organisation is led.

“In the lead up to my appointment, I met a number of colleagues who work in the trust, and some of the patients who receive services.

“In all of these conversations, I was met by honesty and a commitment to improve.

“I intend to harness this commitment and work with trust board, staff, patients and partners, to ensure the trust is as good as it can be, now and into the future.”

NUH is responsible for both the Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital in Nottingham.

His appointment comes at a time when the organisation is under intense scrutiny over the quality of its maternity services, with inspectors from the Care Quality Commission health watchdog grading maternity services as ‘inadequate’ in 2020.

An ongoing review into the service, which is examining dozens of maternity incidents involving baby deaths and injuries, has been criticised by some families as an inadequate response.

Trust leaders welcomed Mr May following confirmation of his appointment, while Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP andcouncil leader, wished him well in his new role.

Coun Bradley said: “Anthony has been a fantastic servant to Nottinghamshire and its residents over many years.