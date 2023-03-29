Nottinghamshire children’s health may have ‘fallen through the cracks’ after NHS home visits reduced

NHS guidelines say from late pregnancy to a child reaching the age of about two-and-a-half, a family should get five in-person health visitor reviews.

However, since during the coronavirus pandemic, many Nottinghamshire families instead had about three reviews done by telephone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a Nottinghamshire health overview and scrutiny committee meeting, councillors told of being “left with babies” with only phone calls from health visitors.

Coun David Martin, Nottinghamshire Council member for Selston.

Kerrie Adams, Nottinghamshire Council senior public health manager, said teams were following national guidance.

Coun Bethan Eddy, committee vice-chairman and member for Warsop, raised concerns the welfare of some children could have “fallen through the cracks”, because they had not been seen in-person enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My daughter was three months when we went into lockdown. Her reviews were done over the phone and a questionnaire through the post.

“I am worried there are children and mothers who won’t have been picked up, because we weren’t seen face-to-face. As a new mum, it was a scary time.”

Ms Adams said arrangements were led by NHS England during lockdown and the six-eight week check involved a telephone call and “short visit” to weigh the baby and check in with the mum, but worked differently for ‘vulnerable’ families, who would have had more contact.

Ms Adams said: “In terms of children that may have fallen through the cracks, the team undertook an audit of a group born at the height of lockdown and established those children will have had their mandated reviews. That provided assurance there were no children not seen for at least one face-to-face visit during that period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michelle Welsh told of her own struggles, including weighing her baby using kitchen scales at home.

She said: “I’ve concerns about the health visiting service, I don’t think support during the pandemic was good enough.

“As someone that had their baby in the first week of lockdown, nobody was answering the phone at the health visiting service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no follow-up calls. Even the midwife asked me to get my partner to check my scar.

“Women were left with babies. It wasn’t good enough and women were left vulnerable.

“Heaven forbid it happens again, but there are huge lessons to be learnt.”

Ms Adams said children born during lockdown are now at a stage where they are visited again, in person, for their two-year-old review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheryl Dudley, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust operational development lead for healthy families, said: “We will be better prepared if in this situation again, there’s no doubt about that.”

Coun David Martin, member for Selston, referenced a report which highlighted “capacity pressures” in Bassetlaw, Ashfield, Gedling and Broxtowe.

He said: “Does this mean families in Ashfield are without a health visito,r or a longer wait for them? Can we have a guarantee the issues, particularly in Ashfield, will be addressed?”

Joseph Sullivan, Nottinghamshire Healthcare children and families director, said: “We do have unprecedented staffing challenges, but are pleased to say there have been significant improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad