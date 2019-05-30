Nine in 10 Kings Mill Hospital staff would recommend its quality of care

Nine out of 10 staff at Sherwood Forest Hospitals have rated their trust as somewhere to receive good care, and eight out of 10 staff would recommend it as a place to work.

The national results from the anonymous ‘pulse’ survey that took place in March have been published today, and Sherwood Forest Hospitals scores one of the highest nationally and regionally in terms of both the number of staff that recommend the trust as a place to work, and to receive care.

King's Mill Hospital.

The survey shows that 88 per cent of staff would recommend the trust as a place to receive treatment and 78 per cent said they would recommend it as a place to work.

Just three per cent of staff said they would not recommend the trust for its care, while 11 per cent would not recommend it as a place to work.

Nationally the average for these scores was 80 per cent as a place to receive care, and 65 per cent as a place to work.

Richard Mitchell, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ chief executive, said: “Once again we should be pleased and proud our results have remained consistent with the majority of staff still feeling we are a good place to receive care and to work.

"This indicates we continue to do lots of things well, especially when we look at this comparatively to other trusts in the country.

“However, these results do also tell us we still have much to improve on. I remain worried that one in ten colleagues would not recommend Sherwood as a place to work.

"I think increasingly we all understand the importance of kindness, respect, support and compassion at work and it is now important we consistently model these values and behaviours.

"Earlier this week we held our first conference on how civility improves the way we feel at work and the care we give.

"In the future, I would like everyone who works at Sherwood to enjoy the experience more than they do now.”