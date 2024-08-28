NHS winter vaccination programme starts soon – and there is new protection against common virus
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year, the NHS will be offering COVID, flu and RSV vaccinations to keep those most at risk from being unwell protected over the winter months. RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus, is relatively unknown among the public. It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and can be very serious for infants and the elderly. The RSV rollout will start from September 1, and it includes a vaccine for pregnant women over 28 weeks to help protect their newborn babies and a routine programme for those aged 75 to 79 years of age. Flu vaccinations will be available for pregnant women and children from September 1 and from October 3 COVID and flu vaccinations will be available for all the other eligible cohorts. Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Every winter the NHS urges eligible people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from falling seriously unwell over the colder months when nasty viruses spread more easily.
“We may not want to start thinking about the winter months at the moment, but it is important that those who are most vulnerable start to think about getting protected. “The COVID and flu vaccinations are offered every winter to those most at risk and I welcome the UK being the first country to start offering vaccinations against RSV which can be a very nasty illness, especially for young children.
“These vaccination programmes will save lives and significantly reduce the burden on the NHS during the challenging winter months ahead.” The NHS anticipates that most flu and COVID-19 vaccinations should be completed by Friday 20 December 2024. For more information about the vaccination programmes, and how to book an appointment, visit the ICB website.
Vaccination
Who is eligible
When
RSV
-
you're aged 75 to 79
-
you're 28 weeks pregnant or more – this will help protect your baby for the first few months after they're born
From September, you can speak to your maternity service or GP surgery about getting your RSV vaccination
Flu
-
all adults aged 65 or over
-
people with certain long-term health conditions
-
pregnant women
-
residents in a care home
-
people who are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance
-
people who live with someone who has a weakened immune system
Most eligible adults will be able to get the flu vaccine from 3 October 2024.
Some people may have their vaccination from September if:
-
you're pregnant
-
you're due to have treatment that will weaken your immune system (such as chemotherapy)
Book flu vaccines via the NHS website, your GP, maternity service or at a local pharmacy.
COVID
-
residents in a care home for older adults
-
all adults aged 65 years and over
-
people aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group
Eligible adults will be able to get the COVID vaccine from 3 October 2024.
Book COVID vaccines via the NHS website, your GP or at a local pharmacy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.