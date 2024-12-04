NHS Trust launches 'expect respect, not abuse' campaign as demand surges in emergency department

Patients and visitors are being reminded that hospital staff deserve respect and not abuse, as winter pressures have begun to intensify at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Emergency Department

As the Trust faces increasing demand as winter approaches, they are urging patients and visitors to treat hospital staff with respect, emphasising that abuse - whether verbal or physical - will not be tolerated.

The call comes as the Trust's Emergency Department grapples with rising demand, following a week where twice as many patients were being treated in the Trust's Emergency Department than it was designed to care for.

The Trust recently launched an ‘Expect Respect, Not Abuse’ campaign that is encouraging Trust colleagues to report any incidents of physical or verbal abuse so that appropriate action can be taken, including refusing treatment or pursuing legal steps. Staff who report incidents will also be offered the support they deserve.

The campaign sheds light on the damaging effects that abusive behaviours from patients and visitors have on NHS staff. Shockingly, results from the Trust’s data revealed that on average 22 staff members reported being victims of violence and abuse each week.

The pressures on the Emergency Department are intense, with staff working tirelessly to provide urgent and emergency care to every patient. Yet, staff continue to experience abuse from patients and visitors.

Results from the NHS National Staff survey suggest that staff are experiencing abuse but not reporting it. 78% of staff didn’t report their last experience of abuse, 29% of those being physical abuse incidents.

These incidents range from verbal insults and threats to severe physical attacks. Staff have been hit, spat at, threatened, and verbally and racially abused; some incidents are so severe that it has affected their ability to complete their job.

Beth Pascoe, a Staff Nurse in the Trust's Emergency Department, said: “We experience abuse daily. This includes verbal threats, racism, sexual harassment, and physical violence.

“The abuse our staff are subject to is unacceptable. Recently I was threatened by a patient and relative in my triage room. They shouted and screamed at me until I was backed against a wall questioning what I could do to protect myself.”

Rob Simcox, Director of People, said: "While the vast majority of patients treat our hardworking NHS colleagues with civility and respect, we are clear that no healthcare professional should be subject to abuse in the workplace while they are working hard to keep our community healthy. It is unacceptable that they are met with violence and hostility when all they seek to do is provide care.

“We recognise that there is more work to be done and highlighting these stories gives us a platform for us to improve. The approach through the violence and aggression action plan shows our commitment to our people. Our people are here to help, and we are committed to supporting them.”

The ‘Expect Respect, Not Abuse’ campaign was launched as part of several actions being made by the Trust's internal Violence and Aggression Working Group. This group was established to address growing concerns about staff safety, develop strategies to reduce workplace violence, and provide staff with the information and training they need to feel safe from harm while treating and caring for patients.

While the Trust recognises that some patients, especially those living with conditions like dementia, may have behaviour affected by their illness, it is crucial that all instances of violence and aggression are reported. The Trust’s dementia team has worked hard to educate staff on caring for these vulnerable patients, and by April 2025, Dementia Tier 1 training will be mandatory for all staff.

The Trust said it is committed to protecting its teams. Every incident of abuse will be reported, and appropriate action will be taken, including potentially refusing treatment or pursuing legal steps, to ensure the safety of Trust colleagues.

During this period of extraordinary pressure, the Trust appeals to the public to show patience and understanding, recognising the relentless efforts of NHS staff to deliver essential care.

