New programme to launch to support COPD patients

Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s community respiratory nurses are excited to pilot a brand new programme for patients with newly diagnosed Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), living in Mansfield.

The CHEST (COPD, Heath, Education, Self-management, Treatment) programme will be delivered as a group session by respiratory nurse specialists at Bull Farm Primary Care Centre, Mansfield. The programme will aim to provide education and support to patients newly diagnosed with COPD, or patients who need more support with self-management. It will launch on 8 May 2025.

COPD is an ongoing lung condition caused by damage to the lungs. The damage results in swelling and irritation, also called inflammation, inside the airways that limit airflow into and out of the lungs.

The programme aims toempower patients and carers and enable effective self-management. It will also help them to make informed choices about their lifestyle.

There will be structured educational sessions, which will cover 12 topics across two half days, and onward referrals if required. A practice nurse and health and wellbeing coach will be involved in the sessions. Upon completion patients will receive a personalised COPD self-management plan and a certificate. Following the programme patients should be able to control their lung decline more effectively and stay well for longer. This should lead to an improved quality of life for patients.

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director of Community Health and Specialist Services at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “We’re delighted to launch this programme in Mansfield and we’re looking forward to seeing the difference it can make to our patients. Our community respiratory nurses are dedicated to providing the best possible care and support, and this is another way to help our patients improve their quality of life.”

It also aims to encourage positive mental health management as one of the sessions will include a focus on mental health and wellbeing and signposting to services if required.

It will also sign post to services to help maintain a healthy and active life, such as exercise groups, stopping smoking services, healthy eating support and talking therapies.

Heidi Swift, Respiratory Nurse Specialist said: “We’re really looking forward to getting started with this and feel this is a brilliant idea for patients with COPD to enable them to get the information they need to improve their lives. Meeting these patients soon after diagnosis gives us the opportunity to deliver evidenced based, good quality information quickly. It also allows us to sign post to other services they may not know about for life-style changes, which they can start early on in their disease, to hopefully live more active and longer lives.”