New partnership events aim to improve health outcomes for hospital patients

Patients who are waiting for NHS care to help them with conditions affecting their bones, joints, or muscles, known as musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, were invited to one of two events held in Mansfield and Newark.

The events were organised by MSK Together, a partnership between Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Primary Integrated Community Services (PICS), NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), and hosted by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who work together to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Mid-Nottinghamshire.

MSK services support people with everything from persistent back pain to arthritis and joint replacement, but the traditional health model does not always prioritise a personalised approach and time to understand what really matters to people.

A physiotherapist advises a patient on exercise

On arrival at the events, people were invited to have a ‘what matters to you’ conversation and encouraged to fill in an ‘About Me’ form, starting a different conversation about their needs, concerns, and preferences. Based on what mattered to people, they were then directed to clinicians and representatives from a range of local community groups and wider wellbeing services who could help.

Physiotherapists gave advice about MSK conditions and how to improve physical activity and independence, arranging investigations, follow-up appointments or rehabilitation where needed. Nurses from pre-operative teams discussed the wide range of services available at Newark Hospital, answered questions relating to upcoming surgical procedures, and offered personalised advice to improve outcomes after surgery.

There was also information and advice on a range of topics including health and wellbeing, diabetes, exercise classes at local leisure centres, social prescribing, support groups, pain management, housing, employment, and benefits. Visitors received support to sign up to and use the NHS app and they had the opportunity to get involved in MSK-related research projects.

Wider partner organisations that attended included Nottinghamshire County Council, Newark and Sherwood, Mansfield and Ashfield district councils, Citizens Advice, Age UK, Disability Nottinghamshire, Newark and Sherwood Community and Voluntary Service (CVS), Mansfield CVS, and Digital Notts.

Jane Ferreira, Head of MSK Together, said: “These events are about health, social and voluntary organisations working in partnership to improve health outcomes for our local communities.

“A different conversation can find out what matters most to people so they can access local services to help them now. This event gives people the opportunity to consider local services who can help improve their outcomes. Although surgery can be life-changing for some, it isn’t the answer for everyone. Having access to information from a wide range of organisations under one roof can only be beneficial for their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Many patients said they were really pleased they attended the event. One said: “Talking is so important, all we want is reassurance.”

