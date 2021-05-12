New online mental health support service for adults in Bassetlaw

Qwell has been commissioned to provide mental health support to adults in Bassetlaw along with providing additional support to residents as the region emerges from national lockdown.

The service can be accessed on a computer, smartphone or tablet and is part of Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group’s commitment to investing in mental health services in the region.

Dr Eric Kelly, local GP and chair of Bassetlaw CCG, said: “We are committed to ensure that people in Bassetlaw can access mental health support when they need it.

Adults across Bassetlaw can now register to use a free, anonymous online counselling and emotional wellbeing service.

"We are delighted to announce that Qwell is now available to all adults in Bassetlaw to access mental health support during these challenging times.

"The pandemic has been difficult for so many and we want to ensure that local people can access the right support, at the right time to meet their needs. We know that offering flexibility is important to our local community as we emerge from lockdown, and we hope that offering Qwell will encourage those not accessing support to reach out.”

People will be able to receive free counselling sessions from qualified counsellors via an online chat-based platform and take advantage of a range of self-help tools including articles, online discussion boards as well as journals and goal trackers.

The service is part of an overall investment in mental health services of over £4million fover the next few years by Bassetlaw CCG.

Further information can be accessed at www.bassetlawccg.nhs.uk/