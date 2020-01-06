New mental health worker launched to support 'complex needs' in Ashfield

A new complex case worker for people with mental health issues has started her role supporting residents in Ashfield.

Amanda Cramer was hired for the role on a six-month contract and will be supporting people who have complex needs and mental health concerns across the district.

A new mental health worker will support people with complex needs in Ashfield. Image: Pixabay.

The pilot role comes as part of a partnership across Nottinghamshire and was agreed after Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust realised they were “both working with the same families and individuals separately”.

Amanda’s role bids to support residents into “becoming self-sufficient and living a balanced life”, while also providing “practical support” for people living in crisis.

Amanda said: “I want to improve residents’ lives by making a simpler service for them to get the help they need without having to go to lots of different organisations.

“I hope this will reduce the amount of people who end up in crisis or in hospital and instead can be helped to feel better in their own homes and community.”

Geographically, the post will cover Sutton, Kirkby, Huthwaite, Annesley, Skegby, Stanton Hill, Selston and Underwood, working within primary care settings across the district.

Dr Julie Attfield, executive director of mental health at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “We are excited to be supporting Amanda in this new role. Our hope is that if this pilot goes well it could be used as a model in different areas too.”

Councillor Daniel Williamson, cabinet member for community safety at Ashfield District Council said: “This new role is a great example of how we can work together in new ways and improve the lives of residents in Ashfield.”

The new role is funded by the Ashfield Community Partnership using a grant from the office of Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, who has welcomed the scheme.

He said: “It’s important that people in mental health crisis receive appropriate help and this post will make accessing that support easier.

“By working together in this way, I hope that we will reduce the demand on other public services while helping people to live safely in their community.”