New health role for chief executive of Mansfield council bids to help create 'healthier, happier community'

The chief executive of Mansfield District Council is set to take up a new healthcare role which aims to turn Mansfield, Ashfield and Sherwood into “happier, healthier communities”.

Hayley Barsby, who has served as chief executive of the authority for the past two years, will take up a role in the Mid-Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Partnership [ICP] where she will look to improve the lives of residents right across the region.

Hayley Barsby, Mansfield District Council chief executive, will take on the deputy lead role in the new task force.

Representing the council, she will work as the deputy executive leader for driving forward healthcare initiatives, as part of the partnership which includes representatives from healthcare bodies, councils and voluntary groups from across the Mansfield, Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood districts.

Speaking after taking up the role, Ms Barsby said authorities need to “look outside” traditional focuses in order to improve the quality of life for residents.

She said: “If we are to truly improve the healthy life expectancy for the people living in our areas we need to look outside of the traditional health focus to issues like housing and employment.

“District council expertise can make sure this happens and that we work together on all our strengths to see combined improvements for the people of mid-Nottinghamshire.”

King's Mill Hospital

Ms Barsby’s appointment follows the March 2019 publication of the ‘Healthy Mansfield’ report, which aims to encourage healthier lifestyles for residents and reduce high smoking, obesity and inactivity rates across the district.

She will be joined in the role by Thilian Bartholomeuz, a Blidworth GP who was previously clinical chairman for Newark and Sherwood Clinical Commissioning Group and who will be leading the project.

Mr Bartholomeuz, who is also a partner at the Abbey Medical Group, said: “I am excited to be able to represent the clinical community across Mid-Nottinghamshire and ensure the care our communities need is fully integrated.”

Their roles aim to improve healthcare provision across the region in a bid to raise residents’ life expectancy rates.

Thilian Bartholomeuz, partner at Abbey Medical Group, will take on the lead role in the new task force.

Richard Mitchell, executive lead for the mid-Notts group and chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, added: “These are key roles within our ICP which will make sure the views of colleagues from district councils and GP practices remain central to our conversations about how we improve the lives of residents in Mansfield, Ashfield, Newark and Sherwood.”

Mr Bartholomeuz and Ms Barsby will take up their roles in January 2020, which sit alongside their existing jobs in healthcare and local government.