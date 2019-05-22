New Evans Cycles shop opens in Shirebrook this weekend

Evans Cycles specialist bike shop, has announced that they will be celebrating the launch of a brand new store in Shirebrook on Saturday 25th May.

There will be a range of in-store competitions, kids ‘goody-bags’ packed full of treats from big brands and complimentary refreshments.

Making up over 4,000 square feet inside the popular TRI UK store, the new branch will house almost 100 bikes for customers to try out as well as the latest products from leading brands like Trek, Brompton, Fox Clothing, GORE® Wear and many more. The store also comes complete with a fully equipped Shimano Service Centre offering expert mechanical assistance as well as the popular bike maintenance ‘Fixit classes’.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, all customers who attend the launch will be in with a chance of winning a Pinnacle bike up to the value of £1,000. Celebrating the on-going Grand Tour, the Giro d’Italia, customers will also have the opportunity to try out some of the most innovative tech in e-Racing by going up against the clock on a virtual segment of this year’s course. ‘Goody bags’ packed full of treats from some of the industry’ biggest brands will be handed out to kids too, helping to encourage the next generation of riders.

