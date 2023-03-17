Mr Clarke is set to join NUH on May 1 from NHS England, where he is head of evidence in the National Equality, Diversity and Health Inequalities team, where he is developing the first NHS EDI workforce improvement plan.

This covers all protected characteristics, social inclusion and intersectionality; he is also working on a programme to improve inclusive recruitment and promotion practices.

Mr Clarke has been appointed to the role of director of inclusion, having amassed more than 40 years’ experience working in the NHS and local authority settings.

Clive Clarke is joining the leadership team at NUH Trust as director of inclusion

He trained as a nurse and social worker before taking on leadership roles and eventually becoming an interim chief executive, and describes his leadership style as “value based.”

His experience includes 15 years’ serving on NHS trusts boards.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at NUH and am looking forward to working with the team to ensure the trust is an inclusive and welcoming environment where patients and staff can thrive.

“As someone with lived experience of prejudice and disadvantage, it is my purpose to help people with all protected characteristics experience a life - both work and personal – that allows them to be the best person they can be.

“I believe in value-based leadership and look forward to encouraging contributions from all those working for and around NUH to reach shared and agreed objectives, to build alliances, and help create the vision and narrative of a future that all communities associated with the trust can buy into.”

Anthony May, NUH chief executive, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Clive to NUH in the crucial role of director of inclusion.

"Clive’s dynamism, experience, and constant desire to lead and learn made him the ideal candidate for the role, and he further strengthens the trust’s leadership team as we press ahead with improvements to our service.

“We are determined to make NUH an inclusive organisation where people want to work and where colleagues can fulfil their ambitions.