New campaign to tackle medicine waste in Nottingham and Notts

Photo of medication

A new campaign has been launched which aims to reduce the estimated 2 million medicine items that are wasted in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are being urged to ‘only order what you need’ and take simple steps to reduce waste:

Check your medicine cupboard before ordering repeat prescriptions.

before ordering repeat prescriptions. Only order what you need —don’t stockpile.

—don’t stockpile. Speak to your GP practice if you’re receiving medication you no longer use.

Mindy Bassi, Chief Pharmacist at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We all have a role to play in reducing medicine waste. This campaign is about empowering people with the practical steps they can take to make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Medicines that are stockpiled can go out of date or they may harm children or pets. Unused prescription medicines also cost the NHS in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire around £2.5 million a month. But it’s not just about saving money—it’s about protecting our environment and patient safety too."

Medicines that are not used or out of date can be returned to your pharmacy to be disposed of safely.

For more information, visit: www.notts.icb.nhs.uk/medicine-waste