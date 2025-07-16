New campaign to tackle medicine waste in Nottingham and Notts
Residents are being urged to ‘only order what you need’ and take simple steps to reduce waste:
- Check your medicine cupboard before ordering repeat prescriptions.
- Only order what you need—don’t stockpile.
- Speak to your GP practice if you’re receiving medication you no longer use.
Mindy Bassi, Chief Pharmacist at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We all have a role to play in reducing medicine waste. This campaign is about empowering people with the practical steps they can take to make a real difference.
“Medicines that are stockpiled can go out of date or they may harm children or pets. Unused prescription medicines also cost the NHS in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire around £2.5 million a month. But it’s not just about saving money—it’s about protecting our environment and patient safety too."
Medicines that are not used or out of date can be returned to your pharmacy to be disposed of safely.
For more information, visit: www.notts.icb.nhs.uk/medicine-waste