New appointment system at Mansfield doctors' surgery receives mixed reviews

A new triage system for appointments at a Mansfield doctor’s surgery has had mixed reviews from residents.

Frustrated patients at the Shires Health Care practice in Main Street, Shirebrook say they have been unable to book vital appointments as well as long call queues.

Lisa Evans said: “My seven year old daughter had an infected insect bite to her hand. She was triaged and told we don’t need to see it straight away. Tomorrow will be okay.

“Within a few hours her hand had more than doubled in size and I had to take her to A&E”

The new system, which aims to reduce the amount of unnecessary GP appointments, means you now have to wait for a call back from a doctor before being told whether you are able to secure an appointment.

The system is already in place in many surgeries up and down the country, but a number of patients say they were not aware of the change.

Residents say they have experienced longer wait times on the phone, and some say they have been unable to even make the call-back list in the first place, which is resulting in a lot of frustration being vented online.

Other have welcomed the change.

Tanya Marie Rodgers Shaw said: “Worked for me. a doctor rang me back in the hour, appointment straight away and off to hospital I went”

Cara Haylock added: “Didn’t ring until 8.50, already had my phone call back for step-son. Happy with the service I received”

Shires Health Care have been approached for comment.