More than a quarter of June GP appointments in Nottinghamshire took place remotely

More than a quarter of GP appointments recorded in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in June took place over the phone or online, recent figures show.

Meanwhile, a third of GP appointments in England took place on the phone or online that month – the highest proportion since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal College of GPs said these remote consultations ‘offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value’, adding most appointments still take place in person.

NHS England data shows 192,224 (29 per cent) of all 651,612 GP appointments attended in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board area in June were carried out over the phone or online.

A quarter of GP appointments in Nottinghamshire in June were done on the phone or remotely. Photo: Other

It was up from 154,283 and 26 per cent a year earlier, and up from 187,017 in June 2020 during the pandemic – although the proportion was down from 44 per cent then.

Across England, a third (33 per cent) of GP consultations took place remotely in June – up from 30 per cent the previous year and the highest proportion since the pandemic.

Prof Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "Remote consultations, whether delivered over the phone or via video, can offer convenience and flexibility that many patients value, and evidence has shown that in the vast majority of cases, remote care is safe.

"Often a GP might initially consult with a patient remotely and then ask them to come into the practice if it’s necessary to see them in person."

Nationally, almost half (48 per cent) of GP consultations were carried out by phone or online in June 2020 during the pandemic.

While this proportion fell as the impact of Covid-19 eased, it has risen again over the past two years with a strong increase in online appointments.

These accounted for just two per cent of all GP consultations in June 2023 but jumped to five per cent by June last year and eight per cent in June this year.

However, face-to-face appointments remain the most common mode of consultation, accounting for 63 per cent of GP appointments delivered in June.

In the Nottinghamshire, 66 per cent of consultations were carried out this way in June, and just one per cent were done through home visits.

Prof Hawthorne said many patients prefer accessing care in person rather than remotely.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Government had made ‘real progress fixing the front door of the NHS’, recruiting more than 2,000 GPs and delivering an additional seven million GP appointments.

They added: "This Government is also clear that patients should have access to health and care when they need it and people who prefer a face-to-face appointment should have one, so we are transforming the NHS app to make managing your healthcare online easy and flexible."

An NHS England spokesperson said: "Every GP practice must offer face-to-face appointments where patients want or need them, and many patients choose remote appointments where it is clinically appropriate and more convenient for them.

"GP teams are working hard to offer better access for patients, with a record number of appointments being carried out in the last year and recent findings showing the number of patients who are satisfied with their practice has improved."