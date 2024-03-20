More than 10,000 Nottinghamshire patients given ‘game changing’ lung cancer scans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mobile units are offering tests in high-risk areas to improve early detection of the disease, which is the most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

The initial stages will offer appointments to nearly 60,000 people aged over-55 living in Nottingham, Mansfield and Ashfield who have a history of smoking.

The most high-risk cases amongst this group will be offered a CT scan.

Mobile health units for are providing 'game-changing' lung cancer screenings in Nottinghamshire: Photo: NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

More than 100 previously undetected cases of lung cancer have been diagnosed so far, along with other lung, heart and liver problems.

Nottinghamshire’s one year lung cancer survival rate is currently below the national average, which is partly due to late diagnosis.

However, the mass screenings have ensured early diagnosis rates are now highest in the most deprived areas of Nottinghamshire.

Simon Castle, deputy director of cancer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, told a Nottinghamshire Council health committee on March 19 that 75 per cent of invited people were participating.

He said: “We have one of the highest uptake rates in the country.

"People have told us they wouldn’t have attended screenings at a hospital, but have done because we’re in their local supermarket car park.

“The low survival rate is mainly due to late diagnosis.

"If we get it early, outcomes can be as good as other cancers.

"But it’s very difficult if patients go to their GP late.”

The mass screenings have been made possible by ‘game changing’ CT scans which give a very low dose of radiation – similar to the tiny amount someone receives from the atmosphere during a flight to America.

Coun Michelle Welsh (Lab) called for screenings to be extended to people at risk of other lung diseases, such as those who had worked with asbestos or previously had Covid-19.

She said: “COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and pulmonary fibrosis are horrendous diseases.

"I’ve watched my dad suffer and wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“It’s too late for my dad, but we can create a pathway for others so they don’t have to suffer.”