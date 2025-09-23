More teen pregnancies recorded in Ashfield – as number starts rising again in England and Wales

More teenage pregnancies were recorded in Ashfield in 2022, recent figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More teenage pregnancies were recorded in Ashfield in 2022, recent figures show.

Meanwhile the number rose for the second year in a row in England and Wales, after a long-term decline before the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting the Local Government Association to call for "renewed national action on prevention".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show 45 pregnancies for women under 18 were recorded in Ashfield in 2022.

Teen pregnancies in Ashfield

It was up from 43 the previous year, and 30 in 2020.

And it means there were 22 teenage pregnancies per 1,000 women under 18 in the area – which was above the 14 per 1,000 average across England and Wales.

Teenage pregnancies across the two nations rose for the second year in a row in 2022, after eleven years of year-on-year decline before the pandemic.

Some 14,233 pregnancies for women under 18 were recorded in England and Wales in the recent year – up 8% from 13,131 in 2021 and a 13% increase from 12,576 in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it follows an upward trend in the overall number of pregnancies across the two countries since 2020, teen pregnancies have increased more sharply.

Around 834,260 pregnancies were recorded for women of all ages in 2022, which was only up 1% from 824,983 the previous year, and 2% from 817,515 in 2020.

Though the number of teenage pregnancies remains below levels seen pre-pandemic, the Local Government Association warned the rising trend "signals a risk of complacency" and called for "renewed national action on prevention".

Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, said: "We must now build on the achievements of the past 25 years by tackling persistent inequalities, digital exclusion, school absence and pandemic legacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Teenage pregnancy is not just a public health issue, it’s about safeguarding, education, and social justice.

"Supporting young parents is equally vital to improving outcomes and breaking cycles of disadvantage.

"We urge the Government to act now, restore national leadership for local delivery and invest in prevention and early help to stop any further rise in teenage pregnancies."

Karen Middleton, head of campaigns and policy at the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, said more focus should be paid to supporting the mental health of young mothers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "We know that young mums are at greater risk of experiencing perinatal mental illness, yet they often face stigma and additional barriers to accessing the right support.

"With recent figures showing a rise in teenage conceptions, it is vital that we ensure young parents receive timely, compassionate mental health care during and after pregnancy."

The ONS figures show 17% (2,369) of the teenage pregnancies recorded in England and Wales in 2022 were for women aged under 16.

A Government spokesperson said: "The Government supports local authorities and helps them address teenage pregnancy through education, advice and health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our new Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance also responds to the realities facing children today, making sure that all young people understand healthy relationships and how to access sexual health and family planning clinics."