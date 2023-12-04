More slots available for vital health checks

Up to 325 additional hospital tests will be available each week, making it quicker and easier for patients to access the vital checks they need.

Patients who need an echocardiogram or ‘echo’ - a scan which looks at the heart and nearby blood vessels - will benefit from an extra 50 appointments each week as a result of the service at Newark Hospital increasing from two days to five days a week.

Newark Hospital, which is managed by Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is also offering up to 275 more blood tests each week. Both services are available to patients wherever they live, including Mansfield and Ashfield.

The additional slots mean that anyone who has been referred for a blood test by their GP or hospital team can visit Newark Hospital any time between 11.30am and 3:30pm on weekdays without booking.

Healthcare Support Worker Lucy Walters prepares to take blood from a patient

The additional echocardiograms and blood tests are being offered as part of a programme of ‘accelerated’ health checks that are being made available as part of the Trust’s work to bring a Community Diagnostics Centre (CDC) to Mansfield. The Trust is already delivering extra tests at Mansfield Community Hospital and MRIs at a mobile unit at the privately-run Nottingham Road Clinic in Mansfield, while plans progress to provide a dedicated CDC building.

David Ainsworth, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring these additional services Newark Hospital for the benefit of our patients who live in the area and are served by this great hospital.

“This is another fantastic example of how we are continually working hard to increase the range and availability of services at Newark Hospital.

“Although these slots are ideal for patients living locally, anyone can choose to have their echo or blood test done at Newark. I'd encourage anyone to ‘Ask for Newark’ when being referred for tests or treatment – as the likelihood is that you will have a shorter wait at Newark than elsewhere."

From Monday 4 December, blood tests at Newark will move to the main Outpatients department from the Eastwood Centre to provide a bigger area for patients. A text will be sent out to all patients who have appointments booked on or after 4 December to inform them of the new location.