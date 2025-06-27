Mental health team serving Eastwood scoops top industry award

The Nottingham West Primary Care Network (PCN) mental health team has won the Most Innovative Practice category at this year’s Occupational Therapy Excellence Awards.

The PCN covers 12 GP practices across the three Broxtowe neighbourhoods of Beeston, Eastwood and Stapleford.

The award recognises the amazing group work and programmes it offers.

In February the team held its first practical approaches for neurodiversity workshop, providing individuals with an in-depth look into neurodiversity and practical strategies to improve daily functioning.

The award-winning Nottingham West PCN team, from left, Nikita Kaur, Catherine Seals, Amelia Thayer, Tracey Colman. Photo: Submitted

The team also offers virtual screening groups for individuals who feel they may have ADHD or autism and would like to explore it further.

The screening groups are led by staff with an understanding in neurodiversity, who can provide guidance and referrals to specialist services as needed.

During these sessions, participants receive psychoeducation on autism and ADHD, as well as practical strategies and tools to help manage related challenges.

The mental health occupational therapist will then handle any onward referrals to more specialist care.

In addition, a mental health skills group consists of six one-and-a-half hour sessions, which has been run both in-person and virtually, focusing on managing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Launched in April in last year, these sessions continue to run regularly to meet ongoing demand.

Catherine Seals, PCN mental health team lead and mental health occupational therapist, said: “This award win is a celebration of the dedication, creativity, and collaboration that have gone into building our group programme.

"I am incredibly proud of what the team has achieved together over the past two years.

"Every step of the way, we’ve kept our patients at the heart of everything we do and this award is a clear reflection of that commitment.”