Cygnet Manor, which looks after up to 20 patients, has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all categories by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The high-dependency rehabilitation hospital, on Central Drive, was said to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

"Patients were positive about the service they received at Cygnet Manor,” said the CQC report.

Cygnet Manor in Shirebrook, which has been given a 'Good' rating by Care Quality Commission inspectors

"They said staff were kind and helpful, and supported them to achieve their aspirations and goals.”

The hospital is part of Cygnet Health Care, a national network of services for individuals with mental health needs, autism and learning disabilities.

At the time of the inspection, there were 17 patients staying at Cygnet Manor, all detained under the Mental Health Act for a variety of reasons.

The aim of the hospital is to “create a calm and inviting environment” for patients and help them “live as independently as they are able to” with a view to them returning to the community.

A cafe with a pool table is one of the many communal rooms at Cygnet Manor.

As well as personalised en suite bedrooms, Cygnet Manor has spacious communal areas, a lounge and dining room, a cafe with a pool table, art room, therapy room and garden, where patients can grow their own fruit and vegetables.

The CQC report described the hospital as “a safe, clean, well-equipped, well-furnished and well-maintained environment”.

Staff “understood their roles and responsibilities”, always followed best practice and protected the privacy and dignity of patients.

They “did everything they could to avoid restraining” patients and “understood how to protect people from poor care and abuse”.

Instead, patients received “kind and compassionate” care that “focused on their quality of life”, and were supported to pursue their interests.

Patients said “they enjoyed the food” at the hospital, and that “staff spoke with them when they were distressed”.

They also “felt comfortable raising any concerns” and were “clear about the next steps for them after their stay”.

"Staff give them enough to do with their day, and also take patients out into the community to do meaningful activities,” the report said.

At the helm at Cygnet Manor is Kelly-Marie Shortt, who started her career as a newly-qualified mental health nurse at the hospital in 2012 and was appointed manager in 2019.

In response to the CQC verdict, she said: “I am delighted that the service has retained its ‘Good’ rating.

"Our staff go above and beyond to provide excellent care and treatment every day, so it is wonderful to see their hard work recognised.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at Cygnet Manor for continuing to provide the best possible care and support to the patients that reside here.

"The team has worked hard, even though the last couple of years have been a great challenge for individuals working in healthcare.