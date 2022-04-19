Mental health care facility near Mansfield granted planning approval bringing more than 100 jobs to the area

Councillors at a Newark & Sherwood Council planning meeting have granted permission for the development in Rainworth.

It comes after concerns were raised there is a ‘significant unmet mental health need’ in Nottinghamshire.

Cygnet Healthcare, which provides services such as mental health rehabilitation and recovery, wants to expand its existing facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cygnet Health Care's Sherwood House, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth.

The company submitted a planning application to expand its Sherwood Lodge unit at Rufford Colliery Lane, creating a purpose-built, 44-bed mental health unit around a central courtyard.

The layout of the building is over two storeys, with two wards and accommodation located on the ground floor.

There will also be 42 car parking spaces, including three disabled spaces.

Rainworth Parish Council objected to the plans, saying the volume of patients would take the combined total of beds on the site to more than 100.

An artist's impression of the planned development.

The parish council also said it would impact on GP surgeries and dentists in the village, which are ‘overstretched’.

However, district council planning officers told the planning committee the proposal would provide in the region of 137 full-time jobs, ‘a significant level of employment in this location’.

They said “Nottingham specifically has been identified as one of the areas with consistently high rates of inappropriate, out-of-area placements.”

It said, between November 1 and November 30, 2021, of 110 placements within the Midlands area, 105 placements were classed as inappropriate.

Coun Yvonne Woodward, who represents Rainworth South and Blidworth, said: “It is the most wonderful place for people that are confused, upset, and have mental health problems.

“I can’t see why anyone would object to this. A lot of people in Rainworth work there and it would provide more jobs. I don’t normally disagree with parish councils, but on this I do.”

Coun Laurence Goff said: “Where are these people going to go if they don’t get this facility? I feel it is something that needs to be done. It is in the public interest that these people are safe.”

Coun Linda Dales said: “I fully support this application. Nottinghamshire has a significant unmet mental health support need. I can see the value of having all the units together and I can’t see any reason to oppose it.”