Meet Remi-Leigh Meredith - the first baby born at King's Mill Hospital this decade

When 29-year-old Keely Bingley was seeing in 2020 with her family on New Year’s Eve, she didn’t expect to spend the first hours of the decade giving birth.

But just hours after calling it a night in the early hours of January 1, the now-mum-of-two Keely went into labour – and as a result gave birth to the first baby at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital not just this year, but in the 2020s.

Baby Remi-Leigh with mum Keely, brother Jensen 3 and dad Shane

The care worker from Rainworth, who alongside partner Shane Meredith has three-year-old Jensen, was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning and by 5.26am had brought baby girl Remi-Leigh Meredith into the world.

And now, having two kids together, the young couple have decided to call time on having children and are focusing on their new family-of-four.

Mum Keely said it was a “huge surprise” to give birth to the first baby of the decade, but says baby Remi-Leigh is “doing really well”.

“We were seeing New Year’s Eve in as a family and we made it through to midnight, and by that point we didn’t expect her to come that night”, she said.

Baby Remi-Leigh with mum Keely and dad Shane

“We expected her on December 30, so she could have arrived at any time, but we didn’t feel she was going to come there and then so we went to bed.

“It’s not the way you expect to spend New Year’s Day, but everything with the birth went as planned and it makes it all the worthwhile that she’s here, she’s healthy and that she’s doing really well.”

Keely added that she was “pretty much in and out” of King’s Mill with the birth, lasting around five hours before she was back at home with 7 lb 4 oz Remi-Leigh – who was 10 oz lighter than her older brother Jensen.

Now the young family are spending the first days of 2020 settling down together as a four, while Keely and Shane prepare for the 2am wake-ups and nappy changes that are to come.