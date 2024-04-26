Mansfield's only complete fitness and recovery centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alongside offering services such as group training and 1:1 personal training this facility is about far more than just physical fitness through exercise. Bringing together state of the art recovery for body and mind .

The Winning Culture provides health and recovery services for all walks of life, ranging from elite professional athletes, fitness enthusiast to people just starting their health and fitness journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you want to relax in their infrared sauna, work on tight muscles in the compression suit, focus on mental recovery through red light therapy or brave the cold in the cryogenic chamber. There is something for everyone to make sure both body and mind are fully recovered after a long day and intensive training.

TWC Front

There is even the option of a 3D body scan and full health screening service to give you a complete overview of your current health level and advise of any possible future health risks.

If all that isn't tempting you then what about the in house bistro. Serving fresh coffee, cake, smoothies and cold press juices its a beautiful environment to unwind, gather with friends and relax after a long day.

The ethos behind The Winning Culture focusses on being able to win every day and it doesn't have to be just about fitness. Meeting friends, socialising, taking time for yourself, recharging body and mind to be best, happiest version of you.