Mansfield's MP welcomes Big Vaccination Weekend in fight against Covid

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley gets his Covid jab at the former Wickes store in town.

The initiative, which runs from tomorrow (Friday) to next Monday (June 28), has been designed to urge all over-18 adults yet to be vaccinated against the virus to get their jabs.

Nine sites across the county are open from 8 am to 8 pm on each of the four days to offer walk-in vaccines.

These include the Mansfield Vaccination Centre at the former Wickes store on Chesterfield Road South, King’s Mill Hospital’s education centre in Sutton, and Ashfield Health Village on Portland Street, Kirkby.

Mr Bradley said: “It is great to see an increase in vaccine supply for Nottinghamshire, and even better to see initiatives like the Big Vaccination Weekend to ensure extra jabs end up in people’s arms.

"We know the vaccines are the way back to normal life, and the more people who receive their jabs, hopefully the quicker we can lift the last of the lockdown restrictions.

"It is also great to see sites local to Mansfield, like the old Wickes store, taking part. It means there is now lots of availability to my constituents.

"I received my jab at the old Wickes store a few weeks ago, and I would encourage everybody who can to get out and get vaccinated.”

Anyone who is eligible for a vaccination can receive either their first dose or second dose of the vaccine this weekend.