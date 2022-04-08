We have looked at the data which ranks GP surgeries throughout Nottinghamshire, based on the number of patients per GP at the practice.

An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list, but some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Mansfield, according to the data.

1. 19th: St Peter's Medical Practice There are 4,793 patients per GP at St Peter's Medical Practice at Mansfield. In total there are 2,812 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.6 GPs.

2. 15th: Riverbank There are 4,057 patients per GP at Riverbank Medical Services at Warsop. In total there are 4,598 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.1 GPs.

3. 18th: Major Oak There are 3,506 patients per GP at Major Oak at Edwinstowe. In total there are 7,012 patients and the full-time equivalent of 2 GPs.

4. 22nd: Pleasley Surgery There are 3.023 patients per GP at Pleasley Surgery. In total there are 3,870 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.3 GPs.